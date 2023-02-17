(WKBN) – According to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, FEMA will be sending federal resources to East Palestine.

Following discussions, DeWine issued the following joint statement with FEMA regional administrator Thomas Sivak.

“FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one. Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs.”

On Friday, DeWine held a media briefing on the train derailment. He addressed air and water quality, health and human services concerns and questions about federal aid.

He, along with several other officials, has called for Norfolk Southern to be held fully responsible for the incident, saying the community will not be forgotten.

“We’re gonna continue to represent them, to make sure that Norfolk Southern does not get off the hook in any way, shape or form,” DeWine said.