EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is planning to hold a joint press conference Saturday to give more details on the federal response to the train derailment.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will include Mayor Trent Conaway and representatives from FEMA, the EPA, CDC, Ohio Department of Development and the Federal Railroad Association (FRA).

The press conference comes after visits from former president Donald Trump, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, environmental lawyer Erin Brokovich and others.

First News will stream this press conference here when it begins.