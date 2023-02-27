EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal officials spent the weekend screening over 350 homes in East Palestine.

According to a press release, FEMA, the CDC and the EPA all went door to door to give out flyers and conduct health screenings. During the weekend alone, they reached at least 350 families.

Since the derailment, the federal government has screened over 550 homes.

Initially, the CDC planned to conduct assessments of chemical exposure– known as ACE tests –to measure the impact of the chemical release on the public. An ACE investigation was similarly conducted after the 2012 derailment of a train in New Jersey that was carrying Vinyl Chloride.

The EPA was also air screening for chemicals, such as vinyl chloride.

Federal officials have not released the findings from these screenings, but there will be another joint federal press conference Monday at 4 p.m.