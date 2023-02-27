EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference will be held today to provide details about the Norfolk Southern train derailment. The conference will be held 4 p.m.

These are the officials hosting the conference.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Debra Shore

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak

CDC/ATSDR Team Lead Jill Shugart

Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Wendy Braund

Federal Railroad Administration Public Information Specialist Corey Gattie

WKBN will be live streaming the news conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.