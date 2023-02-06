EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.

While the village is familiar to all of us here in the Valley, many across the U.S. are wondering where the municipality is located.

Map of East Palestine, Ohio Train Derailment

Where is East Palestine, Ohio?

East Palestine is located in eastern Columbiana County along the border with Pennsylvania and is in a region of Ohio known as Northeast Ohio. Columbiana County is one of the last counties to the south of this region.

The population of E. Palestine is about 4,761 with a median income of about $44,498.

East Palestine was founded in 1828 and was once known as Mechanicsburg but was changed to East Palestine as part of a religious nomenclature in that area.

Nearby claypits supported the pottery industry there through the 1950s. Major employment sectors there now include manufacturing, retail, health care and social services.

An evacuation order is in effect for areas of the village due to the large fire that erupted following the derailment and fear of explosion from contents in the rail cars. A dangerous fire has been burning all weekend at the site of the derailment.

Local, state and federal agencies are on the scene.