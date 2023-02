EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Another major concern after the East Palestine train derailment is hazardous materials entering water sources.

Our First News team saw the EPA out today testing water in the area of the scene.

City officials tell us some potential runoff was detected in the water.

Fire Chief Keith Drabick tells us Norfolk Southern hired a team to work with the EPA to stop the further spread and test the water in the area.