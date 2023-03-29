EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Inspector General is initiating an inquiry into the EPA’s response to the train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine.

According to a notice from Inspector General Sean W. O’Donnell, the office will conduct interviews, gather data and analyze a variety of issues, including hazardous waste disposal, air and water monitoring, soil and sediment sampling and risk communication. The notice was sent to EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore.

They may contact individuals in relevant EPA Region 5 divisions as well as other EPA program offices.

If materials are not provided to the office, unresolved issues may be reported to Congress, the notice states.