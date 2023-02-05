EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday night, the fire in East Palestine still burning as community members figure out what the new week will bring.

First responders are still waiting until it’s safe enough to head back to the scene before it can be cleared.

The state of emergency and evacuation orders remain in place.

The mayor and fire chief are asking people to stay away from the site — announcing last night a person has been arrested after being on the tracks.

“You come here and start rubbernecking, I will hook you up. You’ll get a tour of the county from here to Lisbon,” said fire chief Keith Drabick.

This fire is still burning and crews are waiting until it’s safe to assess the situation.

“As we get that we’re going to put it out,” said Mayor Trent Conaway. “To tell you, you know, as far as all the chemicals in the air, they’re still safe.”

Norfolk Southern released a fact sheet listing several chemicals being carried by the train. Some of those contents include vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue and combustible liquids — including non-hazardous materials.

But there’s no more clarity as to what is burning.

“I can’t confirm any of that,” Drabick said.

The Environmental Protection Agency was at the press conference today. They confirmed some amount of chemical runoff made it into a few creeks in town but say contaminants have not made it into the water supply.

“We are not aware of any elevated readings that we would anticipate to have impacted human health,” said Kurt Kollar of the EPA Emergency Response Unit.

The EPA is also continuing to monitor the air.

“We have not seen anything above our established screening levels, but as the chief and the mayor have pointed out, it’s a dynamic situation,” said James Justice, the on-scene coordinator of U.S. EPA Emergency Response.

There’s no indication of when people can get back into their homes, but if you have any questions, the mayor is asking you to call 211 for questions and leave dispatch to emergencies.