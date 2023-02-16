EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. EPA administrator Michael Regan delivered remarks in East Palestine Thursday.

Regan began by thanking first responders for their work during and after the train derailment. He went on to say that the EPA will continue to have “boots on the ground” throughout the cleanup process.

“We hear you. We see you. We will get to the bottom of this,” he said. “All families need to know that they are safe. All families deserve access to clean air and safe drinking water.”

Regan went on to say that all air monitoring at this time has revealed no quality issues from the derailment and that they are awaiting ongoing surface and groundwater testing results that are being conducted by Ohio EPA.

He said private wells can be tested and that bottled water will be provided to those well owners until they get results and are developing a re-entry plan for residents with wells.

“In coordination with the state, we will be here as long as it takes to ensure the health and safety of this community,” Regan said. “We are going to get through this together and we not going anywhere until we do.”

“We can get you those resources,” said Congressman Bill Johnson, who also spoke at the press conference.

Ohio EPA director Ann Vogel said that they are committed to taking down barriers to residents getting help.

“Gov. DeWine has talked to President Biden and has requested assistance from the CDC,” Vogel said.

She reiterated that municipal water is safe to drink and that they are working to get contaminated soil off of the ground, and they will be working on it “as long as it takes.”

During a question and answer session, Johnson said that Congress is looking at how a designation of a high hazard rail car is determined and the criteria for that. He said that he is hoping that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits East Palestine and offers some guidance.

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; JD Vance, R-Ohio; Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania and John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania have joined together and sent a letter to Regan expressing their concerns about the derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.