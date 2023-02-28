EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan is returning to East Palestine today.

Tuesday will be Regan’s third visit to the village since the train derailment.

As part of his visit, Regan will go to the Community Welcome Center and later speak to the media.

Regan’s visit is to highlight resources available to the community and provide an update on the federal response to the train derailment.

During Regan’s visit last week, he ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the area of the train derailment, including the removal of contaminated soil and water. Some of that contaminated soil will be moved to a location in the area — Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool.

The EPA also laid out several requirements for Norfolk Southern, and Regan said if the company didn’t abide by them, the EPA would complete the work and charge the company triple the cost.

According to the EPA, it is continuing to monitor air quality and has helped screen nearly 600 homes for any contaminants. The EPA is also assisting local authorities with water testing.

