EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference is scheduled Thursday as part of an interagency effort to inform residents of cleanup efforts on a daily basis following the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. WKBN 27 First News will live stream the event.

Several local, state and federal agencies will attend to give a status report on cleanup and mitigation efforts in the village.

Ongoing efforts continue to be air and water monitoring, soil and waste removal, and water cleanup at Sulphur Run and Leslie Run.

FEMA and CDC officials continue to canvass neighborhoods with health surveys and flyers connecting services with residents.

So far, the air and water monitoring have shown no exceedances, according to the U.S EPA Private well testing continues, and the latest results show no contamination, according to Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

Waste from the derailment is being sent to various locations: (Source: Ohio Emergency Management Agency Update 3/1/2023)

According to the Ohio EPA, approximately 1.8 million gallons of liquid wastewater have been hauled out of East Palestine in total.

Approximately 150,000 gallons have been shipped to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 1.4 million gallons have been shipped to Texas Molecular in Deer Park, Texas, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 300,000 gallons have been hauled to Detroit Industrial Well in Romulus, Michigan to be disposed of through deep well injection.

The Ohio EPA reports that approximately 700 tons of solid waste have also left the derailment site.

Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio, has received approximately 40 tons to be incinerated.

Approximately 200 tons have been hauled to Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 400 tons have been shipped to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville, Michigan, to be placed in a landfill.

Other updates: