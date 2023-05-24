EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Starting Wednesday, the village of East Palestine is hosting its annual Street Fair.

This is the first large event the village has hosted since the train derailment in February. It will be going on as massive recovery efforts continue at the derailment site.

Market Street in the downtown area is already closed to street traffic.

There are a few different rides to enjoy! Those in attendance will also be able to expect typical fair food and games.

The East Palestine Chamber of Commerce partnered with Norfolk Southern this year to make the event happen. The railroad has put the money up for all the rides and attractions, which will be free for everyone.

The fair starts Wednesday and goes through Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday it is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday, the fair will be open for an additional hour from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. On Saturday, the fair will open up at 1 p.m. closing at 11 p.m. that night.

Though rides will be free, you will still need to pay for food and game tickets.