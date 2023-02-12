EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Classes will resume Monday in the East Palestine School District after closing for a week following the train derailment.

Superintendent Chris Neifer sent an all-call to families in the district Friday evening. He said the district’s three buildings went through a deep cleaning and the Columbiana County EMA, as well as the Health Department, have cleared the schools to reopen.

Bus routes are expected to begin at their normal times.

Counselors will also be available at all three schools for students who need additional support.