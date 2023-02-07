EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in the East Palestine City School District will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the train derailment and chemical release of odorous fumes that happened there.

The schools will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10.

According to school officials, students will use “Blizzard Bags” to provide a continued educational structure, but families should not be concerned if they cannot access the resources because of evacuations. Those resources are on the school’s website.

“This is not meant to provide any additional stress for families. These resources are for those that are able to access them and are looking for something else for students to focus on,” officials wrote in a message to parents.

In addition, all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the week.

The shelter at the middle and high school will remain open as long as the evacuation is in place.

“I will keep you posted as we receive additional information throughout the course of the next few days,” said Superintendent Chris Neifer. “I want to thank everyone for their patience and support as we navigate through this emergency.”

Staff will monitor Google classroom and class emails, officials said.