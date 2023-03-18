EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday morning The Way Station gave away wellness items in East Palestine.

Residents could get water filters and air purifiers as well as eye irritation drops and supplements. The Columbiana County Mental Health board was also set up to provide resources for mental wellness.

The Way Station director Chaney Nezbeth says they wanted to do something focusing on health.

“We want to be able to adjust to the need in this community and fill in the gaps where maybe other organizations are not meeting the need,” Nezbeth said.

The Way Station is planning on expanding its operations in East Palestine. Nezbeth says they will continue providing resources for the community.