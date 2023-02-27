EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As the cleanup continues from the Feb. 3 train derailment, local healthcare workers are seeing more and more people from the East Palestine area complaining that they don’t feel well.

Workers with the QUICKmed Urgent Care in Columbiana told First News they’re seeing patients sharing similar symptoms — including a burning sensation when they breathe, as well as rashes and general weakness.

Some even complain they start feeling better when they leave their homes for a while — only to feel worse once they return.

“This could be a lot of things, but if you’re leaving your house and [symptoms] improve, and you go back and it comes back, I’m not thinking that’s allergies or not thinking it’s a cold,” says Deb Weese with QUICKmed. “I think it’s related to that stuff you’re inhaling there.”

Weese says the burning sensation when breathing could be what she calls a form of chemical bronchitis. She urges anyone suffering similar symptoms to seek treatment.

“Let’s face it: If it comes down to it, it might be something in the future that comes about from all these chemicals they’re breathing in that we don’t know about, so it’s important that they document all of their symptoms,” Weese says.