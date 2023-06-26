EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A major milestone has happened in East Palestine. Nearly four months after the train derailment, both the north and south tracks are back open.

This week, residents in East Palestine will start seeing trains moving in both directions as Norfolk Southern has now completed work on the north tracks.

The south track remediation was completed in April. Crews have been working to remove soil and replace track after they initially laid track on contaminated soil in the days following the derailment

To date, Norfolk Southern says its crews have removed more than 22 million gallons of water and 74,000 tons of waste soil off-site.

In addition, they report flushing over 5,000 feet of impacted waterways and sampling over 600 water wells.

Crews plan on spending a week to continue monitoring soil and water at the derailment site, removing both to approved disposal facilities.

Capturing rainwater within the contaminated area will also continue, as will testing sediment samples after rain.

They will also continue to monitor the groundwater.