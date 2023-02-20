EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Recovery efforts continue on this week in East Palestine.

It has been more than two weeks since the train derailment upended many people’s lives.

This week, more resources are becoming available.

Over the weekend, Mayor Trent Conaway shared an update on Facebook. He said on Sunday he met with several members of the statehouse. Congressmen Bill Johnson also attended.

Investigations and clean up will continue Monday. Conaway said in the post that cleanup is going well and will be ongoing for the foreseeable future. This includes home air and well water testing.

FEMA also has joined the recovery and cleanup efforts. More resources are being rolled out starting this week to help those impacted.

Starting Tuesday: The Ohio Department of Health is joining forces with the Columbiana County Health Department to bring a health assessment clinic to East Palestine residents starting this week. You can start making appointments today. It’ll be located at the First Church of Christ on West Main Street. All of the information on scheduling appointments can be found here.

Officials and residents in East Palestine have seen many state and federal officials visiting to discuss clean up and recovery efforts.

Last week, several lawmakers and even Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance visited. They are both pushing for more federal help. Also, three local state reps filed a resolution.

It says that railroad companies should alert states when trains are traveling through with hazardous materials. On Tuesday, that resolution will be sent to rules and references to decide on a committee This week, we have two more well-known visitors on the slate.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is visiting. As for his exact plans during the visit, that has yet to be announced.

On Friday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich is hosting a town hall. Time and location still to be determined.