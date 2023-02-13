EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – More East Palestine businesses are back in operation Monday. One of them is right where the train derailment happened.

It was back to work for over 3 workers at CeramFab. Their first day since the train derailment over a week ago.

General Manager Howard Yang shows a lampshade that is made at the plant. It protects equipment from molten steel. The application is around furnaces and kilns, and the lampshade can provide protection up to 3,000 degrees.

“This whole building will burn down before this does,” Yang said.

CeramFab came close to proving that claim about the lampshade. The train derailment was right outside of its back door. So was last Monday’s large ball of fire and big stack of black smoke from the controlled burn. Norfolk Southern called it a success and said the materials burned off according to plan.

You can see the residue from the controlled explosion close to the Ceram Fab building, and there’s not even a burn mark on it.

CeramFab paid its workers for the week the plant was closed. It has a backlog of orders.

Norfolk Southern has equipment on the CeramFab property and is still cleaning up the accident scene.

“Well, from what I’ve been told, they’ll make everything better than what it was before. And I’m sure they can do that. I’m sure they will do that,” Yang said.

Yang was given a timeline of at least a couple more weeks of work by Norfolk Southern.

CeramFab works with two other companies in East Palestine. Yang is concerned for the workers and those who live close enough to the scene to possibly be affected.

“Obviously, they’re testing the water, testing the air constantly, you know, to ensure their workers’ safety. But how do we know after they leave? You know what our safety is going to be,” Yang asked.

Yang has a fear of the unknown and the helplessness of the situation. There is no roadmap for something like this in East Palestine.

“These are things that we can see. But what about the things that we can’t see, you know, we want that taken care of as well. You know, not in the short-term in the long-term,” Yang said.

CeramFab has been in East Palestine for four years. It moved to Columbiana County from New Jersey to get closer to its customers.