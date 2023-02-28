EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members in and near East Palestine have sent out a list of demands for Norfolk Southern and the federal government following the February 3, train derailment.

According to the release sent out by River Valley Organizing, the demands come after a community town hall where a room of 200 people heard from a panel of environmental experts.

The demands are based on feedback from those who attended the meeting.

“We heard the people of East Palestine loud and clear: what they want are safe homes and independent testing,” said RVO Organizer and East Palestine resident Jami Cozza. “It is only through coming together and demanding action that we will hold Norfolk Southern accountable and get families and businesses in our community the help they are owed.”

Below is the list of demands outlined in the release: