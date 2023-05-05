EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday evening, a Fraternal Order of Eagles Club on Youngtown’s South Side made a donation to a fellow Eagles Club in East Palestine.

Two checks for a total of $1,500 were presented at the Eagles Club on South Avenue in Youngstown to members of the East Palestine Eagles.

The money was raised by Youngstown’s Ladies Auxiliary. The majority of that money ($1,000) was raised at a bake sale.

The East Palestine Eagles will use the money to buy gift cards and help its members who’ve been affected by the train derailment.