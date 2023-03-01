EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady DeWine are returning to East Palestine on Wednesday.

Governor DeWine and First Lady DeWine will be visiting the derailment site around 9:30 a.m. for an update on the waste removal. They also plan to visit Sulphur Run and Leslie Run for a briefing on the surface water testing and sediment washing.

Following that, they will visit East Palestine High School to meet with the district superintendent.

Around 2:00 p.m., they will help representatives from the Brightside project pack boxes of supplies for a supply distribution happening Saturday.

The couple will be attending Wednesday’s press conference at 4:00 p.m.