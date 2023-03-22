(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will virtually testify in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine train derailment.

He will deliver his testimony from East Palestine.

An executive session begins at 10 a.m., and DeWine’s testimony is estimated to begin at 10:45 a.m.

Also expected to speak or be in attendance, are Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance, East Palestine resident Misti Allison, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, Ohio Western Reserve Joint Fire District Chief David Comstock, Ohio State SMART-TD Legislative Director Clyde Whitaker, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw and Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries.

The committee is expected to hear testimony on Norfolk Southern’s safety record and how the Feb. 3 derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride impacted the community. Witnesses will also discuss suggestions for how to improve rail safety, the transportation of hazardous materials and emergency response.

WKBN will be live streaming the meeting. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

