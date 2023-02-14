EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Cabinet officials to host a press conference to provide a third update on the train derailment in East Palestine.

DeWine will be speaking Tuesday in Columbus. The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

WKBN will be streaming the news conference live on our website.

DeWine was in town twice following the train derailment.

A train carrying chemicals derailed on the east end of East Palestine earlier this month near the Pennsylvania border. The fire that ensued stretched from one-quarter to one-half mile along the tracks. The glow of the fire could be seen 10 miles away.

After the risk of a potential explosion, crews planned a controlled release of chemicals, which Norfolk Southern called successful.

After the derailment and chemical release, WKBN received reports from some people in the surrounding area about dead fish and other animals that were having health issues.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.