EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has asked for a second extension on the deadline to request a major disaster declaration for damage from the East Palestine train derailment.

The state got a 120-day extension in March after FEMA indicated the disaster likely would not qualify for traditional FEMA aid.

The governor is asking FEMA for more time to allow for continued assessments of the derailment impacts and identify any gaps where federal assistance may be needed.