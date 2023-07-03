EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested that President Joe Biden issue a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration following the East Palestine train derailment.

According to DeWine, since the derailment, the Ohio EMA has maintained contact with the Federal EMA about possible federal aid. DeWine said FEMA has advised though that assistance would not likely be granted because unmet needs have not been reported to the state, saying Norfolk Southern has instead assisted the community. DeWine says FEMA assistance is still needed, though, in case aid from Norfolk Southern ends.

“The possibility remains that the voluntary support provided by Norfolk Southern could at some point in the future cease, and this Declaration is needed to ensure that the state and federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance,” DeWine stated in a letter to Biden.

Click here to read DeWine’s letter to the president.