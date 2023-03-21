EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has released the results of its health surveys of East Palestine residents and first responders following the train derailment and chemical release.

The surveys of residents began Feb. 21. According to ODH, 446 residents have taken the survey, which is available through healthcare providers or at the ODH Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine.

The top 5 symptoms residents report have remained the same throughout the survey period:

Headache – 76%

Anxiety – 62%

Coughing – 54%

Fatigue/tiredness – 52%

Irritation, pain, or burning of skin – 50%

ODH has also been surveying first responders to the derailment. Those surveys included questions about how many shifts they work as well as what PPE they may have worn.

Of 198 respondents, the top five symptoms first responders reported were:

Stuffy nose/sinus congestion – 28%

Runny nose – 26%

Increased congestion/phlegm – 22%

Burning nose or throat – 21%

Hoarseness – 15%

The Ohio Department of Health’s Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine, operating in partnership with the Columbiana County Health District, is operating on a walk-in basis. Residents should arrive at least an hour before closing to ensure there is enough time to be served.

Clinic hours for this week are:

Monday-Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is located at the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin St. For information, call the Columbiana County Health District at 330-424-0272.