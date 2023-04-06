EAST PALESTINE, (WKBN) – The city park in East Palestine is safe for use following results from soil testing.

City leaders announced Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tested the soil and the results show that the park is free from harmful substances.

As a result, the annual Easter Egg hunt planned for Saturday, April 8 will proceed as planned.

“We’re thrilled that the testing has confirmed that our beloved park is safe for our community to enjoy,” East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said. “We want to thank the U.S. EPA for their comprehensive evaluation, which has allowed us to put any concerns to rest and focus on the upcoming events that will be hosted at our park again.”

Seven locations were samples in the park as part of the testing, with two samples taken from each. Some of the chemicals that were tested for include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins and furans. The results confirmed that the park’s soil is well within safe limits, with no harmful levels of contaminants.

In addition, the village has cleaned recreational equipment, including the pool, tennis courts and playground to get the park ready for the season. All of the mulch and the landscape fabric were removed. The playground was then power washed and disinfected, followed by the installation of new landscape fabric, 90 tons of new playground mulch and new sod.