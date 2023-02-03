EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine has declared a State of Emergency after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that is still burning into Saturday morning. The mayor says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community.

The Mayor Trent Conaway declared the State of Emergency just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. This allows the Village of East Palestine to exercise all emergency authority for protection during the crisis.

In a 6:30 a.m. press conference, officials announced there is a mandatory evacuation for those living east of Market Street to Highland and Jimtown Roads. This affects about 1,500 to 2,000 residents in the zone.

Approximate map of evacuation area

There is a shelter-in-place order for the rest of the community.

First News reporters on the scene noticed a distinctive smell that reminded them of paint thinner.

According to the mayor, there were no fatalities in the fire, but over 50 rail cars were involved.

Mayor Trent Conaway says no one was hurt.

“The train crew was fine,” he said.

The Norfolk Southern train, which totaled around 50 cars, derailed around 9 p.m. Friday on the tracks that run east and west through East Palestine. It happened on the outskirts of town, near the Pennsylvania border. The fire is still burning but was said to be under control.

WKBN

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Jonathan Shofstahl

Courtesy of Charity and William Peters

Courtesy of Charity and William Peters

Courtesy of Charity and William Peters

Several explosions have been heard, and those explosions could continue as the cars burn.

There’s no indication of how the train derailed.

There is a no-fly zone within a one-mile radius of the scene. Officials are also asking the public to avoid the area.

“We have multiple HAZMAT teams on the scene,” said Mayor Conaway. “Norfolk Southern’s here with its HAZMAT team, too, to determine the possible chemicals that were involved.”

“We are asking residents not to drive around. Fire trucks are flying up and down the road. They’re tanker trucks. They’re full of water. They leak,” said Conaway.

The mayor says 43 residents are currently in the shelter.

As far as what chemicals are burning, Conaway said, “We don’t know 100% for sure.” The train comprises tanker cars, box cars and a car hauling automobiles.

Drone video at the peak of the fire shows the flames stretching for around a half mile along the tracks. The plume of smoke could be seen 10 miles away and was easily picked up on weather radar.

Fifty fire departments from three states responded to help fight the fire, including crews from virtually every fire department in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

“The initial challenge was just not knowing what we were dealing with,” said Battalion Chief Brian Rutledge, who was part of the first crew on the scene.

One of the biggest issues in fighting the fire was that the temperature was between 5-10 degrees. Mayor Conaway said the hydrants were working fine, but the trucks pumping the water were freezing up.

According to East Palestine officials, residents may experience low pressure or water discoloration due to high the usage from fighting the fire. Officials say the water is still safe for consumption.

High School students Jacob Griffith and Cami Kridler had attended the basketball game and were headed to Chippewa for something to eat when they saw the fire.

“We were driving past Leake’s gas station on Taggart Street, and we just looked to our left and a giant explosion, probably at least 200 feet, and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. What do we do?'”

“I was actually the one that dialed 911,” said Kridler. “We all saw the same thing. One of our friends said, ‘Hey something blew up.'”

The 1:30 p.m. press conference will stream here and air on WKBN 27.1 and WYTV 33.1.