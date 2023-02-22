EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Fellow Buckeyes from across the state are pitching in to help the people of East Palestine.

David Graham — also known as Cowboy Dave — is from central Ohio. He’s been in East Palestine helping to pass out water for the last week.

He says he’s seen the help coming into East Palestine evolve. He shared one story of a man who drove up with his dog trying to get bottled water, but at the time they were out.

“He had bought seven cases of water at $6 each out of his own money. And brought here and donated. He came here for water and we were out and he brought water for other people. That’s crazy. That’s good people,” Dave said.

Cowboy Dave says he has been volunteering at disasters since 9-11. But this is the first time he’s volunteered in Ohio. He plans on staying around to help for the next two weeks.