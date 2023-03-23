BEAVER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Thursday night in Beaver County, several hundred people attended an informational meeting about class action lawsuits against Norfolk Southern.

Jessica Conard is an East Palestine mother who says she’s upset with the way the train company has handled the derailment and cleanup.

She collected 50 testimonies from residents affected by the train derailment that were presented to the rail safety committee.

“I have one friend who went home for four hours. She’s evacuated but she went back to do laundry and get things cleaned up, but she was lay-down sick for the next two days,” Conard said.

Conard says she is afraid to bathe her toddler with the well water on her property even though it has been tested. She says she hasn’t been able to get her hands on a copy of the test results though.