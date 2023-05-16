EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The next generation of scientists will possibly put together the technology to see a person walk on Mars.
Science and fun were part of a student demonstration this afternoon for East Palestine K thru 8th graders. It was a multi-agency effort to show the students the importance of science and why they should want to learn more.
The demonstration included using a chemical reaction to shoot off rockets. Plus, it included talks about water, animals and agriculture.
‘We have a philosophy — science is everywhere for everyone, including right here for the youth as part of this great community,” said Steven White, COSI chief strategy officer.
Superintendent Chirs Neifer said it’s a special way for the students to learn.
“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see that science happens all around us every day. There’s a lot of fun and exciting stuff,” he said.
Every student who goes to a community event tonight will receive a science kit called a Learning Lunchbox. It has about ten hours of experiments and learning for children.
The COSI presentation is part of a community-wide event in East Palestine involving several agencies and partners including:
- OH WOW!
- Ohio EPA
- Ohio Department of Education
- Ohio Department of Natural Resources
- Ohio Department of Agriculture
- Columbus Symphony
- AT&T
Additional events are planned for Monday evening as well.