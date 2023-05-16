EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The next generation of scientists will possibly put together the technology to see a person walk on Mars.

Science and fun were part of a student demonstration this afternoon for East Palestine K thru 8th graders. It was a multi-agency effort to show the students the importance of science and why they should want to learn more.

The demonstration included using a chemical reaction to shoot off rockets. Plus, it included talks about water, animals and agriculture.

‘We have a philosophy — science is everywhere for everyone, including right here for the youth as part of this great community,” said Steven White, COSI chief strategy officer.

Superintendent Chirs Neifer said it’s a special way for the students to learn.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see that science happens all around us every day. There’s a lot of fun and exciting stuff,” he said.

Every student who goes to a community event tonight will receive a science kit called a Learning Lunchbox. It has about ten hours of experiments and learning for children.

The COSI presentation is part of a community-wide event in East Palestine involving several agencies and partners including:

OH WOW!

Ohio EPA

Ohio Department of Education

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio Department of Agriculture

Columbus Symphony

AT&T

Additional events are planned for Monday evening as well.