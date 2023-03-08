COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Senate Select Committee on Rail Safety will meet again this afternoon.

This is the committee’s second meeting since the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

Local Senator Michael Rulli, R-33, serves as vice chair of the committee. He spoke passionately about local residents’ concerns during the committee’s last meeting on March 1.

Last week, the committee took testimony and questioned state agency officials and experts working on the scene in East Palestine.

Today’s meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.

WKBN will be live streaming the meeting online. Check back here for updates on this developing story.