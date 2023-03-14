EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An important part of the work being done in East Palestine is over a mile from the crash site.

The Rainbow Dreamland Playground is getting cleaned up as well. Work started Monday to clean it up for the children and adults who will visit there this spring, summer and fall.

Crews started to remove the mulch and the fabric underneath it. Those will be replaced.

Parks Manager Brennen Harvey also says every piece of equipment will be pressure washed and disinfected on the playground and tennis courts.

The project was set up through Norfolk Southern.