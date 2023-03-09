(WKBN) – An East Palestine native and his wife are going to help the village recover. It just so happens to be Mike McGee and his wife Annika Sorenstam, a very famous pro golfer.

They will host Annika Fore East Palestine. It will be at the Lake Club on May 15.

It’s a golf event with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, plus The Way Station.

For McGee and Sorenstam, putting together this event with each other was a great way for them to get involved.

“They’re hard workers and they will battle through this, but it would be nice to lift the morale of everybody and give them something about which they can feel good,” McGee said.

“That’s what we want them to know, that people do care, and we’re going to go down, we’re going to be part of it. We’re going to be in their hearts and help them,” Sorenstam said.

This will be a celebrity golf event, but there will also be activities for people who don’t play golf.