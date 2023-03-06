EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The White House is ordering the CDC, EPA and FEMA to check on East Palestine neighbors. This comes as soil is being moved from the train derailment site. Some workers were doing their due diligence Monday.

This is video of the CDC going door to door along East Clark street this afternoon. They were trying to talk to neighbors about their health concerns, handing out information about a health survey.

“Handing out materials to let residents know about the survey they can take related to the derailment that was here last month,” said Ted Larson with the CDC.

Train tracks are the backyard of those neighbors. The derailment site sits a few hundred yards up the tracks from their homes.

Larson says his crew is focusing on areas closest to that site, collecting information about their exposures and health symptoms.

“We’ve been working for about two weeks and I’m not sure how much longer we’ll be here, probably for another week or so,” Larson said.

Neighbors that were not home should have pamphlets on their front door about the surveys. Here is what officials told First News would be on the survey.

“So, it’s mostly questions about their exposures, you know, things related to the derailment and also about their health symptoms that could be related to the derailment also,” Larson said.

Even though the CDC was going door to door on East Clark Street, neighbors still want more to be done about the derailment.

Don Buzzard lives on East Clark Street with his two kids, and until today, he did not see any health agency going door to door.

“Haven’t seen them at all. When I left this morning, I saw a few people, but I don’t know who they were,” Buzzard said.

Buzzard received this Norfolk Southern pamphlet Sunday. It gives information about soil removal at the tracks.

First News spoke with his neighbor, Jenna Catone, on the phone. She received a pamphlet about calling Norfolk Southern’s assistance center. She says the pamphlet is not helpful.

“We’re not getting help directly. We’re told to go to the assistance center where the line is wrapped around the building at least 5 hours long,” Catone said.

Both Buzzard and Catone are hoping for more useful help.

“Why isn’t there an online, like here, upload your information, we’ll cut you a check or direct deposit it into your PayPal? There is technology available that we shouldn’t have to overcrowd an assistance center,” Catone said.

“I feel like we’re left out. I mean, from where I’m at and down behind me, we’re all the closest,” Buzzard said.

Officials say they are not sure how long they will stay in East Palestine. They are working to talk to people closest to the derailment site.

A CDC health assessment survey can be found here. It will be available until March 10.