EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A storied East Palestine business welcomed a chance to talk about the village’s recovery.

It had a meeting Monday with Senator Sherrod Brown and other businesses around East Palestine. They told him that challenges remain in the recovery following the train derailment during a private roundtable meeting.

“I’m more optimistic every time I come in, but I also see the challenges and that’s why I keep coming because I hear different requests, different challenges. Today, I heard more about workforce than I have at these others.”

That’s exactly what RBS vice president Rick Severs told Senator Brown. The shop makes overhead crane parts and specializes in replacement parts. The steel fabricator has a long history in East Palestine, but it’s having trouble planning ahead while remaining staffed.

“It’s been the lack of confidence in what’s going on. Us with employees being able to regulate has been the problem with our business,” Gevers said.

RBS has over 35 workers. It was closed by the evacuation order after the derailment and until after the controlled burn from the tankers. The problem is people have perceptions that it’s not safe to work in the village.

Brown says that’s part of the reason he visits East Palestine, once a month, to instill confidence in the situation.

“So people have the confidence to come back to work so he can hire people,” Brown said. This community is coming back. People believe in themselves here.”

While Senator Brown was walking at RBS Manufacturing, he got a call saying the Railway Safety Act has advanced out of a Senate committee. He and Senator Vance are pushing for it to reach the Senate floor next week. The bill would enact more safety regulations on railroads. Senator Brown says some senators want trains to be able to carry liquid natural gas. He says that is non-negotiable.