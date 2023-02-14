EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine business owner Bob Figley calls the images from a week and a half ago “surreal.”

“It was just all the way up and down the track. Crazy, unbelievable,” he said.

From the front door of Figley’s Brushville Supply & Hardware shop, you can still watch as crews work to clean up the massive derailment. But it’s what he noticed starting late last week that has him concerned now.

“There’s a broom out on the street pushing dirt around and making dust that’s blowin’ all over the neighborhood,” he said.

Figley says his surveillance cameras captured images of the street sweeper with a cloud of dust being kicked up behind it. Although he’s been asking local officials about it, as well as where all this waste is being sent, he hasn’t been given any answers.

“Nobody seems to have any idea what’s going on. They’re all pointing fingers at somebody else. It’s pretty frustrating,” he said.

Figley says he has heard officials trying to reassure everyone that the air and groundwater are safe, but he now worries about the long-term effects on not only his business, but the farm he has nearby.

“We still wanna raise chickens. So, we don’t know what’s in the ground, what’s in the air. They tell us it’s all safe, but who knows?” he said.

It’s a question on the minds of a lot of people these days.