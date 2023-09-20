EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The recovery continues in East Palestine following the February 2023 train derailment.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, believes more needs to be done right now.

Brown has written a letter to Norfolk Southern, listing six items he wants addressed. He wants the railroad to fix the damage, keep the promises it has made to village residents and improve safety.

Brown feels taking those steps will make a difference.

“One is to make people whole that have lost a lot, whether it’s potentially their healthcare, whether it’s the diminishing value of their homes, whether it’s making sure these people are made whole. The other is Norfolk Southern should stop fighting our bipartisan effort on train safety,” Brown said.

Brown believes the railroad should stop fighting a desire to have just a 1-person crew on trains.