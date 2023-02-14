(WKBN) – Those with The Brightside Project in Salem are doing their part to help our neighbors in East Palestine recover.

The Brightside Project said many people had food go to waste after evacuating their houses and they now need some help.

The organization is giving out bottled water, food, toiletries and other basic necessities, along with gas gift cards.

“East Palestine is a big area for us. We have a lot of kids in East Palestine, so this is just crucial. Lisa and I talked about it last week — reach out and put our crisis relief in play. Everybody is coming together, which I think is wonderful,” said Scott Lewis, executive director of The Brightside Project.

The Brightside Project will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for ongoing crisis relief assistance.