EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, canceled Sunday morning mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine.
Bonnar said the services would continue at Saint Jude Parish will continue in Columbiana.
Bishop Bonnar issued this statement:
“The prayers of the Diocese of Youngstown are with all those affected and displaced by the train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County. We acknowledge with gratitude the heroic efforts of the first responders and the agencies that have assisted in this difficult situation. The evacuation zone includes the territory of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish whose feast we celebrate on February 11th. Given the magnitude of this event, it is miraculous that there were no fatalities or injuries. I cannot help but think that the Blessed Mother was watching over this community. I ask for continued prayers for the health and safety of all involved.”