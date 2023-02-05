EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.

The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, canceled Sunday morning mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine.

Bonnar said the services would continue at Saint Jude Parish will continue in Columbiana.

Bishop Bonnar issued this statement: