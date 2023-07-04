EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The founder of a charity whose help during recovery from the East Palestine train derailment raised concerns is set to go on trial next year.

According to First News’s print partner The Morning Journal, a bench trial will begin May 13, 2024 for Michael Peppel, the founder of the Ohio Clean Water Fund.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost initially sued Peppel and the fund, claiming the fund raised over $140,000 from donors, with some of the money going to Second Harvest Food Bank supposedly without Second Harvest’s authorization.

Yost voluntarily filed to dismiss the suit against the fund — but not Peppel — and a settlement was reached where the fund must disband and pay over $131,000 in restitution.

Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam is set to review the case next Monday.