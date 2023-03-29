(WKBN)- A Baltimore-area wastewater treatment facility will not treat contaminated water from East Palestine after pushback from local lawmakers.

Clean Harbors announced yesterday they will not process any wastewater from the derailment site. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott denied the request over “grave concerns” after learning 675,000 gallons of water would be sent to the city for treatment, then released into the city’s sewer system.

Earlier this month, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan sent letters to state officials, warning them not to try and stop the waste shipments.

It’s not clear where the water will go now.