EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center will operate out of a new building starting next week.

The railroad company signed a two-year lease agreement at Rebecca’s Place in East Palestine. The banquet center is located at the corner of East Rebecca Street and North Liberty Street.

Doors at this new location will open Tuesday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

Since the derailment, the company has been operating at a church in New Waterford.

That location closes Thursday, May 25.

Norfolk Southern says the company has assisted over 9,000 families since the derailment on Feb 3.

Staff believes this new location will help even more.

“Commitment to the village, for us to be here for the long-term and take care of any questions that the residents may have, offer any assistance they may need. And it’s a testament to our commitment to the village in the long term,” said Will Harden, senior director of legal claims, Norfolk Southern.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.