EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As East Palestine recovers, more help is on the way for residents following the February train derailment.

Tuesday, Indoor Air Quality dropped off 500 air purifiers to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest’s Director Mike Iberis said the units are reserved for low-income families.

One resident who lives near the derailment site said they did a deep clean in her house, but trucks still come by every day kicking up dirt.

“There’s certainly a lot of extra dirt around our house and on our front porch, and they are cleaning our floors, our roads to try and keep them extra clean. When we got home, we changed our air filter in our furnace, and it was completely black,” Kim Brock said.

The air purifiers will be distributed through the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.