SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – When Annika Sorenstam spoke Monday evening after her benefit golf outing for East Palestine, she talked about all the corporate golf outings and charity events she has been part of. But then, Sorenstam added that, when she showed up on Monday, it was something she had not felt before, saying that East Palestine has “a huge heart.”

Sorenstam spent her day on the ninth tee at the Lake Club. She first took a picture with all the foursomes before hitting an iron into the 155-yard par 3.

“I thought it went great. It’s been a super day, so many different perspectives. Great people, great cause, beautiful weather, great golf course. It’s just been a fabulous day,” Sorenstam said.

The event was called the Annika Fore East Palestine Charitable Golf Outing. Sorenstam’s husband, Mike McGee is from East Palestine. There was a full field of 36 teams.

“I put my dream team committee together, nobody said no. Then from that point, we didn’t even have to send a letter out to be sold out. It’s really unbelievable,” said event co-organizer Ed Muransky.

There was also a full field of celebrities like former NFL star Warren Sapp and pro golfer and Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak, who bombed drivers on the par 5 14th.

“Really good day. A lot of drivers for me but for a great cause. This is something that I wanted to come home for and I’m glad I did,” Kokrak said.

At the banquet afterward, McGee announced the $400,000 total, which prompted a job well done hug between husband and wife. A committee will now decide how the money will be spent, even saving some for the long term. Twenty-five percent of it will go toward youth sports.

“Without question, youth sports in East Palestine will benefit from these dollars, immediately. They’ll go right into youth sports. That’s what the McGee family wanted and we’re going to honor their request,” said Bob Hannon, president of The United Way.

Before the noon shotgun start, WKBN General Manager Dave Coy presented $5,000 from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation. Nexstar is the parent company of WKBN.