EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- As East Palestine recovers, comfort is now heading to the children who have been affected by the train derailment.

Wednesday morning, 500 teddy bears were donated to the community.

And who better to deliver them, than Santa Claus himself? They were a gift from two stuffed animal companies: the Ty Corporation and Steiff {STIFE} International.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation reached out to them and asked for donations for kids at the East Palestine Elementary School.

Many studies show that stuffed animals can help children overcome trauma, and make them feel safe.