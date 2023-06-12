EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A new emergency support program was announced Monday to assist East Palestine businesses impacted by the February train derailment.

The East Palestine Emergency Support Program will provide 0% interest, forgivable loans to businesses to assist with ongoing expenses and recovery efforts associated with the train derailment.

Funds will be eligible for forgiveness if used for payroll, employee benefits, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, worker protection gear related to the train derailment, and inventory replacement expenses associated with the train derailment.

Eligible businesses must be located within a 2-mile radius of East Palestine, Ohio measured from the center of the Village. For-profit and nonprofit Ohio businesses in good standing with the Ohio Secretary of State, the Ohio Department of Taxation, and any other governmental entity charged with regulating the business may apply.

“We are building on the commitment we made more than four months ago to support the families of East Palestine,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This program is essential for long-term recovery, giving the businesses impacted by this tragedy more support to recover and thrive.”

The East Palestine Emergency Support Program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly with funds from the Controlling Board Emergency Purposes/Contingencies Fund.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved the transfer of $5 million to be used for the program.

Progress continues in East Palestine as track cleanup is anticipated to be completed this week. The Ohio EPA reports the removal of 20.2 million gallons of liquid wastewater and says drinking water sampling results continue to show no indication of contaminants.