EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of East Palestine is set to receive nearly $4.3 million as part of Norfolk Southern’s long-term commitment to protect drinking water.

The money will be used to overhaul the municipal water drinking system. Norfolk Southern Corporation announced the latest step on Thursday.

Upgrades to the municipal system will include new engineering and carbon filtration systems. The $4.299 million commitment includes $661,481 already reimbursed to the Village for new carbon filters and initial engineering, as well as $3.638 million to fund additional engineering and new filtration technology and infrastructure.

“This technology will drastically improve water quality in the Village,” said Mayor Trent Conaway. “Our current system, like other municipal systems across the country, is focused on eliminating heavy metals like lead, but these upgrades go deeper and broader, using the leading methods for ensuring the quality of drinking water.”

Municipal water continues to be sampled and monitored by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, along with a team of independent scientists. Test results continue to show no water quality concerns as a result of the derailment and these upgrades will help protect against future water quality concerns. Residents can request private well testing by an independent consultant by calling 330-849-3919.

To date, Norfolk Southern has committed $74.3 million to East Palestine and the surrounding communities following the February 2023 train derailment.