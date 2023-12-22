EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that 18 businesses in East Palestine will receive a total of $3.3 million in forgivable loans to help with the recovery there following the February train derailment.

The 0% interest, forgivable loans range from $10,000 to $1 million. The loans are forgivable if utilized for payroll, employee benefits, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, worker protection, or inventory replacement expenses related to the train derailment.

“These loans are an important step to getting our community back to normal and making sure that our businesses are taken care of,” Mayor Trent Conaway said in a prepared release from the governor’s office. “It’s good to know that the state has our back as we continue on the path to recovery as a community.”

Those 18 businesses include:

Strohecker Incorporated – $965,145.97

Fuller Hardware Inc – $3,107.87

TRIPCO, LLC – $150,000.00

Ohio Valley Foods, Inc. – $566,127.76

Columbiana Sanitation Industries CSI – $62,250.00

McKim’s Honeyvine LLC – $37,400.50

Medart, Inc. – $526,083.36

Brave Industries LLC – $134,500.00

Cardinal Welding, Inc. – $232,021.76

Bea’s Insurance Agency, LLC – $36,518.00

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home – $160,683.50

Gorby’s Grocery, Inc. – $97,721.25

Hardcastle Realty, LLC – $80,066.76

Enchanted Salon, LLC – $18,871.50

1820 House, LLC- $66,531.25

DAH Realty, LLC – $95,202.00

EPO2, LLC – $15,162.00

Bush Heating, LLC – $87,774.00

The loans were approved through the Ohio Department’s East Palestine Emergency Support Program which launched in August to provide loans to businesses impacted by the derailment.